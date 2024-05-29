Spencer Schwellenbach enters Braves’ annals - for last name

That’s a lot of letters.
When he throws his first pitch Wednesday night, Spencer Schwellenbach will hold a unique distinction in Braves’ annals.
At 13 letters, his last name will be tied for the second-longest last name in franchise history. He joins four others with the uniform challenge.
Bless the Braves equipment manager.
However, Schwellenbach and the others fall one letter short of the record holder. Jarrod Saltalamacchia weighs in at 14 letters and keeps his crown. The catcher played for the Braves in 2007.
Here is the list of lengthy last names:
Jarrod Saltalamacchia (2007) – 14 letters
Gene DeMontreville (1901-02) - 13
Todd Hollandsworth (2005) - 13
Bonnie Hollingsworth (1928) - 13
Spencer Schwellenbach (2024) – 13
