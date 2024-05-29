Atlanta Braves

Spencer Schwellenbach enters Braves’ annals - for last name

Nebraska infielder Spencer Schwellenbach (1) throws the ball to first base against Minnesota in the fifth inning during an NCAA baseball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nebraska infielder Spencer Schwellenbach (1) throws the ball to first base against Minnesota in the fifth inning during an NCAA baseball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

That’s a lot of letters.

When he throws his first pitch Wednesday night, Spencer Schwellenbach will hold a unique distinction in Braves’ annals.

At 13 letters, his last name will be tied for the second-longest last name in franchise history. He joins four others with the uniform challenge.

Bless the Braves equipment manager.

However, Schwellenbach and the others fall one letter short of the record holder. Jarrod Saltalamacchia weighs in at 14 letters and keeps his crown. The catcher played for the Braves in 2007.

Here is the list of lengthy last names:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia (2007) – 14 letters

Gene DeMontreville (1901-02) - 13

Todd Hollandsworth (2005) - 13

Bonnie Hollingsworth (1928) - 13

Spencer Schwellenbach (2024) – 13

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump2h ago

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Lawyer: Lawmaker should not have been charged in Trump election case
7m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Supreme Court overturns Elbert County man’s murder conviction
27m ago

Atlanta moves to permanently allow older taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago

Atlanta moves to permanently allow older taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nine Georgia school districts get millions more for electric buses
The Latest

Braves prospect Owen Murphy needs Tommy John surgery
14m ago
Braves Nation: Max Fried joins elite Braves company
Braves Report podcast: A conversation with Nick Green
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days
OPINION
When middle school ends, a new journey begins
How to find memorable dining in Savannah