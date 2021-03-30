X

Braves’ Soroka pitches two innings in first game since injury

Braves right-hander Mike Soroka throws from a practice mound during spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon in his third start last season. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Braves right-hander Mike Soroka throws from a practice mound during spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon in his third start last season. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Maybe the most important development of Braves spring training was saved for the end: Mike Soroka’s return to the mound in a game.

Making his first game appearance since tearing his right Achilles tendon almost eight months ago, Soroka pitched two innings in the Braves’ final Grapefruit League exhibition game of the spring, allowing one run on two hits.

Entering in the sixth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., Soroka struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches. He allowed one hit (a single) and one walk in that inning, also striking out the last batter of the inning.

Soroka was back on the mound for his second inning of work in the seventh. He allowed a home run to right field by Jarren Duran.

More to come on this story, including reaction from Soroka.

