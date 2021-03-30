Braves’ Soroka pitches two innings in first game since injury

Making his first game appearance since tearing his right Achilles tendon almost eight months ago, Soroka pitched two innings in the Braves’ final Grapefruit League exhibition game of the spring, allowing one run on two hits.

Entering in the sixth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., Soroka struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches. He allowed one hit (a single) and one walk in that inning, also striking out the last batter of the inning.