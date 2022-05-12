Slow start, sure. But Braves still have good postseason odds

Still, the Braves are 15-17, six games behind the Mets on Thursday’s off date. FanGraphs’ projections model is bullish on the Braves despite the team’s disappointing start, a reminder that 32 games doesn’t make a season (as if Braves fans weren’t aware after the events of 2021).

The Braves have a 72.7% chance at making the postseason, according to FanGraphs’ latest projections. Indeed, most view the Braves’ start as an underwhelming beginning rather than a sign of what’s to come. The Braves’ roster is far too talented to continue treading water. FanGraphs has the Braves pegged for about 89 wins, which it forecasts as the sixth-highest win total in the National League behind the Dodgers (96.3), Brewers (92.4), Mets (92.3), Padres (90.6) and Giants (89.1).