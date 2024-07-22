Setting up Braves-Reds series and taking a look at new additions

The Braves open a three-game series against the Reds with games Monday (7:20 p.m.), Tuesday (7:20 p.m.) and Wednesday (12:20 p.m.) at Truist Park

The Reds enter at 47-53, last in the National League Central, 10.5 games behind the Brewers. The Reds have lost four straight, including a three-game sweep at the Nationals after the All-Star break.

The Braves enter 54-44, second in the National League East, 8.5 games behind the Phillies. The Braves dropped two of three games at home to the Cardinals coming out of the All-Star break.