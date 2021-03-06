Sean Newcomb out after potential exposure to COVID-19

“We put Newk in the protocol today,” Snitker said Saturday. “He’s going to miss a couple days. It’s not going to be anything significant where we can’t get him back out there and ramped up again. This is going to be ongoing all year, stuff like this.”

Newcomb is the second Braves pitcher this week to enter COVID-19 protocols. Fellow southpaw Max Fried missed his start Friday but was just cleared and will rejoin the team Sunday.