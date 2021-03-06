Sean Newcomb out after potential exposure to COVID-19

Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb is temporarily sidelined after he was potentially exposed to COVID-19, manager Brian Snitker said. The team doesn’t expect it to be a long-term concern.
“We put Newk in the protocol today,” Snitker said Saturday. “He’s going to miss a couple days. It’s not going to be anything significant where we can’t get him back out there and ramped up again. This is going to be ongoing all year, stuff like this.”
Newcomb is the second Braves pitcher this week to enter COVID-19 protocols. Fellow southpaw Max Fried missed his start Friday but was just cleared and will rejoin the team Sunday.
Newcomb, 27, had a disappointing 2020. He was jettisoned from the rotation and spent the bulk of the year at the alternate training site. Newcomb, who has an option remaining, is a long shot for the opening-day roster but could factor into the Braves’ season down the road. He’s been a starter and reliever, though he’s proven more effective as the latter.