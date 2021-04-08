Sean Newcomb impresses while earning second career save

“That’s closer stuff right there with that fastball,” manager Brian Snitker said after the game.

Newcomb still considers himself a starter, but the Braves entered the 2021 viewing him strictly as a reliever. He found success in the role in 2019, but his transition back to the rotation in 2020 was a bust. Now, the Braves are hoping he’ll rediscover the aggressiveness he adopted during his previous bullpen stint.