Sage? Cubs? Either way, Braves putting doubleheader debacle behind

After the Braves’ doubleheader debacle, which included a seven-inning no-hitter by Madison Bumgarner, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson burned sage all over Truist Park as a cleansing ritual. It’s just the kind of stuff legends are made of as the Braves defeated the Cubs 8-7 the following game and then won 5-0 and 10-0.

It’s enough to drive you crazy if you let it.

“The clubhouse is pretty consistent,” Snitker said of the then and now. “That bench is consistent all the time. I think they realize every day is a new day in this game. Every day you can come and do something really good and start something really good regardless of yesterday. We can’t control anything that happened yesterday or tomorrow. Today is the only thing we’ve got to deal with.

“These guys come, they go to work. They prepare. They’re consistent with their work and what they do. They take every day as a separate entity. You have to do that, or you’ll drive yourself crazy in this thing.”

After all that, the Braves were looking to sweep Chicago (10-14) in a four-game series for the first time since July 2005.

Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley have joined Ronald Acuna in getting hot at the plate of late. Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run Thursday. He had a double, two runs, three RBIs and his seventh home run. It was his 15th career four-hit game. Albies went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, his fourth multi-hit game of the season and his second in as many nights. His eight doubles lead the National League. Riley had his first career four-hit game, going 4-for-5 with a double, homer, two runs and two RBIs. Heck, even starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa hit a home run.

The Braves start a six-game road trip Friday with three games in Florida against the Blue Jays and three games at the Nationals.

Swanson may want to pack some sage – just in case.