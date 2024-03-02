Ronald Acuña to see doctor in Los Angeles after MRI on knee showed irritation

Acuña may have started feeling the soreness after he got caught in a rundown between second base and third base in an exhibition Thursday.

“They’re gonna check him out,” manager Brian Snitker said after Friday’s game. “I don’t think it’ll be anything. It’s probably one of those things that if it was during the season, he’d play. But still, we wanted to get it looked at, if it was enough that he said something.”

By the time the Braves announced he was scratched from the lineup, Acuña had left the Braves’ spring training facility.

The Braves will play the Blue Jays in Dunedin, which is about a couple of hours from their North Port facility, on Saturday. Acuña almost certainly wouldn’t have traveled for that game if he were healthy.

“The most important thing is health,” Acuña said through interpreter Franco García at the start of spring training. “I feel like as long as I’m healthy, I’ll be able to do some special things, hopefully, in this game.”

A year ago, Acuña had the first 40-70 season – 41 home runs, 73 stolen bases – in MLB history. The Braves won a World Series without him in 2021, but he’s integral to their success.

During his historic season, Acuña played in 159 of the 162 games. Even if he experienced knee soreness in 2022, which caused the Braves to be careful with his workload, Acuña hasn’t been on the injured list since he went on it for tearing his ACL.

ElAttrache performed the surgery on Acuña when he tore his ACL in 2021.

