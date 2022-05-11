Ronald Acuña out of Braves lineup, dealing with groin soreness

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves are off Thursday, giving Acuña consecutive days to rest. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuña could return as soon as Friday, and the team is hopeful that he won’t require time on the injured list.

“We’ll treat him up for a couple days and check him out Friday when he comes in and see where we’re at,” Snitker said. “He’s had a lot of activity. He’s been busy on the bases, stealing bases, running around the outfield. It’s maintenance more than anything to make sure it doesn’t become something (more serious).”