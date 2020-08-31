X

Ronald Acuna leaves game early with hamstring tightness

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna dives safely back to first base as Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins catches a pick-off throw during the first inning Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Credit: Matt Slocum

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There was one negative of the Braves’ 10-run second inning on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

Outfielder Ronald Acuna left the game as a precaution with right hamstring tightness. Ender Inciarte replaced him in center field to start the bottom of the second.

It’s unclear when Acuna suffered the injury. He drew a five-pitch walk and scored in the inning, which gave the Braves a 10-0 lead.

Acuna recently returned from the injured list after missing time with right-wrist inflammation. He’s hitting .266 with five homers and 10 RBIs this season.

