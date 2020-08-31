Ronald Acuna leaves game early with hamstring tightness

There was one negative of the Braves’ 10-run second inning on Sunday night in Philadelphia.
Outfielder Ronald Acuna left the game as a precaution with right hamstring tightness. Ender Inciarte replaced him in center field to start the bottom of the second.
It’s unclear when Acuna suffered the injury. He drew a five-pitch walk and scored in the inning, which gave the Braves a 10-0 lead.
Acuna recently returned from the injured list after missing time with right-wrist inflammation. He’s hitting .266 with five homers and 10 RBIs this season.