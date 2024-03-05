Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day

We only know this: The Braves’ medical staff feels he’ll be ready for the club’s March 28 opener in Philadelphia. This is great news for the Braves, who had to deal with the small possibility that this could be something worse.

Acuña flew out to Los Angeles for further evaluation from ElAttrache, the doctor who performed surgery on his torn right ACL in 2021. Acuña’s MRI, done Friday, showed irritation in his right meniscus, but the Braves wanted to have ElAttrache confirm everything, just to be safe.

The Braves still have over three weeks before Opening Day. There’s a lot of time for Acuña to build up and be ready, especially because position players don’t need a lengthy ramp-up like starting pitchers.

When he provided an update on Saturday, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos sounded encouraged and relatively confident that Acuña would be ready for Opening Day, barring new information. Fortunately for Acuña and the Braves, Monday didn’t bring any unpleasant surprises.

In a Feb. 29 spring training game, Acuña hurt his knee in a rundown between second base and third base in the third inning. But he remained in the game through the end of the fifth, which was a good sign.

On Friday, Acuña told the Braves he could play, but they scratched him from the lineup as a precaution. When he walked into the clubhouse on Saturday morning, he did so without a limp.

In 2023, Acuña put together MLB’s first 40-70 season on the way to winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award. The Braves are stacked again, but they are, of course, better when Acuña is in the lineup.

Over and over again in interviews, Acuña has said that health is paramount for him. If he stays healthy, he can do anything.

Braves fans can breathe easy for now.

It seems Acuña will be fine.

