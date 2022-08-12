Ronald Acuña is beginning to look like himself, which is good sign for Braves

Well, when Acuña arrived in Miami for four games in three days versus the Marlins, he had hit .340 with an .839 OPS over his past 12 games. That includes two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and eight runs scored. He consistently has hit balls harder than he did in the weeks leading to his encouraging run.

Perhaps most important is that Acuña looks more like himself. The energy is there. He is impacting games in many ways.

He has made a handful of outstanding defensive plays, including robbing a potential two-run homer with a leaping catch at the wall in New York. In Boston, he executed a terrific slide to score a crucial run, and scored another by going from first to home on a ball that was cut off in the gap.

This is the Acuña that the Braves need as they fight to win a fifth consecutive division title. If they want to take home another World Series, their best chance is with Acuña looking like what he is: one of baseball’s top players.

Acuña, who tore his ACL here at loanDepot Park last summer, is facing the right team to continue his roll. Over his career, he has hit .325 with a 1.100 OPS versus the Marlins over 62 games against Miami. He has 16 doubles, one triple, 21 homers and 53 RBIs in those contests.

Contreras starts behind the plate again

The Braves planned to wait until the Miami series – which is here – to evaluate whether Travis d’Arnaud (lower right leg injury) was healthy enough to catch again.

William Contreras was in Friday’s starting lineup starting at catcher for the fourth consecutive game.

The Braves’ schedule has helped them take it easy on d’Arnaud. After Sunday’s series finale in New York, they had an off-day Monday before two games at Fenway Park. Then the Braves had another off-day Thursday.

Harris, Grissom switch spots in the lineup

In his MLB debut Wednesday, Vaughn Grissom hit ninth and played second base. He earned another start at second Friday, but this time he moved up to eighth.

Center fielder Michael Harris was in the No. 9 spot. The Braves have liked him there because of how he pairs with Acuña, the leadoff man.

Friday marked Harris’ 61st game batting ninth. He has batted eighth four times and has hit leadoff once.

Tough stretch ahead

At 50-61, the Marlins are experiencing another lost season. The Braves will play them four times here before heading back home.

The Braves must make the most of these four contests. They entered Friday seven games behind the first-place Mets and 3-1/2 games ahead of third-place Philadelphia.

After this, the schedule gets tougher for a week.

The Braves return home Monday for a four-game series with the Mets, who as of Friday sported baseball’s second-best record. Then the Braves will host the Astros – who at this point hold the game’s third-best record – for three games.

The Braves are 21-26 versus teams with a winning record this season and 45-20 against clubs below .500.