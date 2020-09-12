Ronald Acuna in Braves’ lineup Saturday

Friday’s scare won’t cost Ronald Acuna any additional playing time.
Acuna left Friday’s game against the Nationals after fouling a ball off his ankle in the fourth inning. He was deemed day-to-day after an X-ray revealed no fracture.
It turns out Acuna won’t even miss one start. He led off and played center field against the Nationals on Saturday.
“I think he got progressively better as the evening went on," manager Brian Snitker said. "They talked to him this morning, and I saw him walking around the clubhouse. He looks fine.”
And so the Braves breathed a sigh of relief. Acuna already has missed games this season because of soreness in a wrist and tightness in a hamstring. Despite the injuries, Acuna is having another outstanding season, hitting .280/.434/.654 with 11 homers, seven doubles and 22 RBIs.