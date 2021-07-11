Ronald Acuna: ‘If I was giving 500% before, I’m about to start giving 1,000%’

Ronald Acuna spoke with the media Sunday, hours after being informed of his season-ending ACL injury, suffered during Saturday’s 5-4 win over Marlins in Miami.
Here is what the Braves outfielder said of the moment he realized his injury and what his potential recovery may mean for him and the team:
What was your initial reaction when you heard the news? When I got the news, I was really disappointed and sad. I love to play and that’s what I want to do. I want to be able to play. I’m disappointed for the team because I know they need me and I want to help contribute. I have the utmost confidence in my teammates that they’ll go out there, get the job done, produce and I know we’ll do great.
Did you know right away that something serious had happened? I knew something was wrong, I guess I didn’t know the severity of it until the doctor told me later on. I can only control what I can control. So I’m going to put maximum effort to come back stronger than ever. If I was giving 500% before, I’m about to start giving 1000%.
Have you been able to talk to anyone, say a Chipper Jones, or someone who has gone through this before to get some idea of what to expect? No I haven’t had the opportunity to talk to anybody yet, but I’ve obviously talked to the trainers and everything. I can tell you right now that I’m committing to do whatever it is they ask of me and whatever part of rehab. I’m going to work harder than ever to come back stronger than ever.
Have you seen the outpouring of support from fellow major leaguers wishing you a speedy recovery and what does that mean that they’re reaching out in that sort of way? I really want to say thank you and how appreciative I am of that. There’s a sense of that unconditional support between professionals and it means a lot to have all these guys reach out, wishing me well. The way I can show them my gratitude is just to continue to work extremely hard.
Credit: AP
How will you approach rehab and what will your mindset be to get back to playing? I’m just going to keep working hard and following the instructions of the trainers. Follow the program as designed and trust the process and let the results speak for themselves.
Do you have a message for the fans out there now that you’re starting this process? Thanks for the support, thank you for the love, please continue to support our team. Please continue to show the team the love I know you’re capable of. I can promise you I’m going to work hard to come back stronger.
What do you tell your teammates to keep going and maybe win Sunday’s game for you? Keep working hard. That’s the key to success. Keep working hard, keep bringing the same energy. (You) just have to keep having faith in yourselves. I have faith in them to keep working hard and keep going.
Do you still plan to go to Colorado next week for the All-Star festivities? Yep, still plan on going.
Do you have a timetable? No, they haven’t told me when the surgery is. I can’t begin to start talking about a timetable without knowing when the surgery is. My only timetable is Monday and I’m going to continue to work hard. No days off.
Why is it important to you to go to Colorado even though you can’t play? It means a lot to me. I think the fans who showed their support and went out and voted for me as much as I did. I wouldn’t be here without them.