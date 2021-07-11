Ronald Acuna: ‘If I was giving 500% before, I’m about to start giving 1,000%’

Have you seen the outpouring of support from fellow major leaguers wishing you a speedy recovery and what does that mean that they’re reaching out in that sort of way? I really want to say thank you and how appreciative I am of that. There’s a sense of that unconditional support between professionals and it means a lot to have all these guys reach out, wishing me well. The way I can show them my gratitude is just to continue to work extremely hard.

Caption Braves teammates gather around right fielder Ronald Acuna, lying on his back, after he attempted to walk after injuring his knee during the fifth inning Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

How will you approach rehab and what will your mindset be to get back to playing? I’m just going to keep working hard and following the instructions of the trainers. Follow the program as designed and trust the process and let the results speak for themselves.

Do you have a message for the fans out there now that you’re starting this process? Thanks for the support, thank you for the love, please continue to support our team. Please continue to show the team the love I know you’re capable of. I can promise you I’m going to work hard to come back stronger.

What do you tell your teammates to keep going and maybe win Sunday’s game for you? Keep working hard. That’s the key to success. Keep working hard, keep bringing the same energy. (You) just have to keep having faith in yourselves. I have faith in them to keep working hard and keep going.

Do you still plan to go to Colorado next week for the All-Star festivities? Yep, still plan on going.

Do you have a timetable? No, they haven’t told me when the surgery is. I can’t begin to start talking about a timetable without knowing when the surgery is. My only timetable is Monday and I’m going to continue to work hard. No days off.

Why is it important to you to go to Colorado even though you can’t play? It means a lot to me. I think the fans who showed their support and went out and voted for me as much as I did. I wouldn’t be here without them.