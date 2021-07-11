Braves hold off Marlins comeback, reach .500

The two runs were all the visitors could muster in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the inning, after a hard-hit single by the first batter, Jon Berti, Fried calmed down and recorded three quick outs to prevent any damage.

David Hess came in for Rogers to start the fifth inning, and he allowed Acuna to hit a line-drive double to left field on the first pitch. Two pitches later, Freeman hit his second homer in as many games to extend the Braves’ lead to three runs, at 5-2.

Ozzie Albies and Riley got out with fly balls, and Arcia struck out swinging to end the inning.

Fried struck out Rojas with three pitches to lead off the bottom of the fifth, and then disaster struck for the Braves.

Acuna leapt for a deep fly ball hit by Jazz Chisholm, but came down wrong on the warning track and injured his right knee. The All-Star outfielder eventually had to be carted off to the clubhouse.

Chisholm’s hit resulted in an inside-the-park home run, and the Braves rushed out to see their leadoff slugger.

Obviously rattled and after a 12-minute delay, Fried allowed three consecutive singles with one out. With the bases loaded, the 27-year-old lefty hunkered down and delivered two strikeouts before pumping his fists and yelling with excitement.

Swanson connected with his second hit of the afternoon, a single to right field leading off the sixth. Two batters later, Lucroy took his second walk of the game. The Braves weren’t able to capitalize, stranding two more batters.

Magneuris Sierra singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth and advanced on a ground out. Two outs later, Chisholm produced his second RBI of the game with a single to left field as Sierra reached home to pull the Marlins to within a run, at 5-4, but a deep fly ball by Cooper ended the comeback.

The win puts the Braves at 44-44 with Sunday’s first-half finale set for 1:10 p.m. in Miami.