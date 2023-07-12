Ronald Acuña hits one far and hard but it’s an out to lead off All-Star game

Atlanta Braves
By
18 minutes ago
X

Acuña, leading off for the National League, missed an extra-base hit when Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia made a nice snag at the right-field wall. Garcia appeared to lose the ball in the sun for a moment but recovered to make the catch.

Just afterwards, former Braves first baseman and current Dodger Freddie Freeman rocketed a ball to the left-field wall that was also an out thanks to the Rays’ Randy Arozarena making a leaping grab. Yankees ace and American League starter Gerrit Cole then retired the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts on a grounder to end the inning.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

‘It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy.’ Support grows for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon4h ago

Credit: Aflac

Aflac takes over title sponsorship of Kickoff game in Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Mainor switches to GOP after school voucher vote
8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump probe: Grand jurors likely to weigh charges against former president selected
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump probe: Grand jurors likely to weigh charges against former president selected
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State audit of DeKalb schools highlights same finance problems as last year
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña’s All-Star peers amazed by his MVP-worthy season
7m ago
Braves starters announced before All-Star game
46m ago
Braves’ All-Star reserves walk red carpet
57m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves at the All-Star Game: Live updates from the AJC
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
8h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top