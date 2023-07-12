Ronald Acuña hits one far and hard but it’s an out to lead off All-Star game

Acuña, leading off for the National League, missed an extra-base hit when Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia made a nice snag at the right-field wall. Garcia appeared to lose the ball in the sun for a moment but recovered to make the catch.

Just afterwards, former Braves first baseman and current Dodger Freddie Freeman rocketed a ball to the left-field wall that was also an out thanks to the Rays’ Randy Arozarena making a leaping grab. Yankees ace and American League starter Gerrit Cole then retired the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts on a grounder to end the inning.