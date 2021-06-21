Ronald Acuna reaches another milestone with 100th homer

“I was aware (I was one away from 100) right after I hit the 18th home run in Philly,” Acuna said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “But my mind was never on that. It wasn’t a primary focus of mine. I went something like 10 games without a home run, but that didn’t matter to me. I was playing well. The team was playing well. And that’s my main priority.”

Acuna, who indeed ended a 10-game homer drought, became one of five players with 100 homers and 70 stolen bases before turning 24. The list also includes Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Trout, Alex Rodriguez and Andruw Jones.