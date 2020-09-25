Ronald Acuna hits 495-foot homer, longest in majors this season

The Braves' All-Star outfielder crushed Chris Mazza’s hanging slider 495 feet to start Friday’s game against the Red Sox. It was Acuna’s 19th career lead-off homer and put the Braves up, 1-0. Acuna, of course, had an appropriate bat flip to go with the mammoth shot, which left the bat at 113 mph.

Acuna’s homer was the longest of his career, longest in Truist Park history and longest homer in the 2020 season. It was also the longest homer by a Braves player recorded by Statcast (since 2015). It was tied for the fifth-longest homer by any player during that span, according to MLB stat expert Sarah Langs.