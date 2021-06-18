ajc logo
Ronald Acuna extends on-base streak to 25 games

Ronald Acuna steals second base in the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta.
Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves | Updated 10 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna is on the second-longest on-base streak of his career. He singled and walked in Thursday’s 4-0 win over the Cardinals, extending his on-base streak to 25 games.

Acuna’s run dates back to May 18 and is the longest current on-base streak in the majors. He’s chasing his career-best stretch of 32 consecutive games on base, which he achieved June 19 through July 28, 2019.

Acuna is in the middle of a monstrous season that’s firmly placed him in National League MVP talks. He’s hitting .292/.396/.606 with 18 homers, 42 RBIs and 53 runs scored. He also stole his 14th base Thursday.

