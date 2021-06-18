Ronald Acuna extends on-base streak to 25 games

Acuna’s run dates back to May 18 and is the longest current on-base streak in the majors. He’s chasing his career-best stretch of 32 consecutive games on base, which he achieved June 19 through July 28, 2019.

Acuna is in the middle of a monstrous season that’s firmly placed him in National League MVP talks. He’s hitting .292/.396/.606 with 18 homers, 42 RBIs and 53 runs scored. He also stole his 14th base Thursday.