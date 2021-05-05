Ronald Acuna becoming NL MVP favorite

Ronald Acuna, after winning National League player of the month for April, is the NL MVP favorite, according to at least one sportsbook.
Acuna has 3/1 odds to win the award, per SportsBetting.ag. That’s a shift from the 10/1 odds he had March 27, days before the season began. Currently behind Acuna are San Diego’s Fernando Tatis (6/1) and Washington’s Juan Soto (7/1).
It’s no surprise Acuna is the betting favorite. He launched his MLB-leading 10th home run Tuesday during the Braves’ 6-1 win over the Nationals. And while his team has been slow out of the gate at 13-16, Acuna has been mostly scorching hot.
Acuna carried the Braves’ offense for much of April. He hit .341 with eight homers, 18 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Acuna had a 1.148 OPS in the first month.
For the record: In the American League, the Angels’ Mike Trout is the leading MVP candidate at 2/1. Shohei Ohtani, Trout’s teammate who’s a pitching and hitting sensation, is next at 4/1. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge is third (16/1).
Acuna is hitting .337 with 10 homers, 21 RBIs and 27 runs scored. Now, the Braves will hope they can find more team success. That certainly wouldn’t hurt Acuna’s MVP bid, either.