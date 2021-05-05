Ronald Acuna becoming NL MVP favorite

Acuna has 3/1 odds to win the award, per SportsBetting.ag. That’s a shift from the 10/1 odds he had March 27, days before the season began. Currently behind Acuna are San Diego’s Fernando Tatis (6/1) and Washington’s Juan Soto (7/1).

It’s no surprise Acuna is the betting favorite. He launched his MLB-leading 10th home run Tuesday during the Braves’ 6-1 win over the Nationals. And while his team has been slow out of the gate at 13-16, Acuna has been mostly scorching hot.