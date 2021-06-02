RHP Shane Greene could join Braves’ bullpen in coming days

Greene, 32, logged another scoreless inning for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He’s pitched 3-1/3 innings for Gwinnett, with whom he’s been building himself back into game shape after re-signing with the Braves in early May. Physically, everything has gone accordingly with Greene, Snitker said.

“We’ll see where he’s at at the end of (Wednesday),” Snitker said. “We need to get him to the ballpark. He felt good, but he hadn’t thrown. That was before he got there, ran around and played catch, that kind of stuff. So we’ll see how it is at the end of the day.”