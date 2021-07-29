Report: No felony charge against Braves’ Marcell Ozuna

Prosecutors have decided not to charge Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna with aggravated-assault strangulation, a felony, following his arrest in May after a domestic-violence incident, according to a report from Fox Sports Radio.
The decision involves the bodycam video from the scene when police entered Ozuna’s home during a dispute with his wife. According to the report, prosecutors examined the video and decided against the felony charge and instead charged Ozuna with two misdemeanors. Earlier this month, prosecutors formally charged him with one count of battery, family violence and one count of simple assault, family violence, both misdemeanors that can carry up to one year in jail.
A spokesman for Sandy Springs police said he was unaware the charges had been dropped. He referred questions to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, which did not immediately respond.
According to a person familiar with the situation, Major League Baseball’s investigation into the case is ongoing.
Ozuna was arrested in May after Sandy Springs officers reported seeing him choke his wife, throw her against a wall and strike her with the cast on his broken fingers.
At 12:26 p.m., a 911 caller requested officers at a Windsor Cove home because of an assault in progress, Sgt. Salvador Ortega said at the time. When officers arrived at the home, they heard screaming from inside the home and the front door was open, Ortega said.
“Officers entered the residence through the open door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall,” Ortega said in an emailed statement. “Officers were able to immediately take the suspect into custody without further incident. In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury.”
Investigators said Ozuna’s wife had visible injuries but did not go to the hospital.
Police charged Ozuna, 30, with aggravated assault by strangulation and family violence, jail records showed at the time.
The incident occurred days after Ozuna was placed on the injured list after breaking two fingers.
In the shortened 2020 season, Ozuna’s offense helped lead the Braves to their third National League East title. After leading the league in homers, Ozuna was re-signed in February. The deal was for four years and $65 million, with a fifth-year team option worth $16 million, and there is a $1 million buyout.
-Staff writers Alexis Stevens and Gabriel Burns contributed to this article.