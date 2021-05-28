Braves place OF Marcell Ozuna on IL

Ozuna injured his fingers as his hand appeared to get caught on Rafael Devers’ foot as Ozuna was trying to slide into third base during the Braves’ series in Boston earlier this week. Losing the slugger is a big blow to the Braves’ offense, which had been rounding into form before he was hurt. The team was fresh off outscoring Pittsburgh 33-3 in the past three games. The Braves defeated the Red Sox during the game in which Ozuna was injured Tuesday, but they fell the following evening, splitting a pair at Fenway Park.

Ozuna, whom the team re-signed to a four-year, $65 million deal over the winter, was hitting .213/.288/.356 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 48 games.