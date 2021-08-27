Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Classic returning for next two years

The classic is a three-game series produced by the Braves that features Grambling State (where Garr played) and Florida A&M (where Lucas played). The teams will meet Feb. 25-27 next year and Feb. 24-26 in 2023.

The Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Classic honors two members of the Braves Hall of Fame. Garr played for the Braves from 1968-75 and hit .317 over 800 games. In 1974 he hit .353 with 214 hits, including 17 triples. He also hit .343 in 1971.