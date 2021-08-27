Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Classic returning for next two years

The Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Classic will return to Coolray Field in Lawrenceville the next two years, the Braves announced Friday.
The classic is a three-game series produced by the Braves that features Grambling State (where Garr played) and Florida A&M (where Lucas played). The teams will meet Feb. 25-27 next year and Feb. 24-26 in 2023.
The Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Classic honors two members of the Braves Hall of Fame. Garr played for the Braves from 1968-75 and hit .317 over 800 games. In 1974 he hit .353 with 214 hits, including 17 triples. He also hit .343 in 1971.
Lucas was a key Braves executive who died unexpectedly in May 1979, at age 43. He began his association with the team when the Braves moved to Atlanta for the 1966 season. He became farm director and later the team’s vice president of player personnel in 1976. He performed the duties of general manager, though team owner Ted Turner carried that title. When Lucas died, he was the highest-ranking Black official in baseball.
Lucas’ moves helped build the foundation for the 1982 National League West championship team, and he hired Bobby Cox as manager in 1978.
The Garr-Lucas series began in February.
The Braves announced that tickets for the event will become available at a later date.