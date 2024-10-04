Poll results: Braves injuries were just too much

Well, Braves fans, it seems you are glass-half full people.

This Braves season started as World Series bust and it popped with a one injury after another, one challenge after another. After it all, the Braves qualified for the playoffs as a wild card, in the last game of the season, breaking a run of six straight division titles.

After the brief playoff ended with a two-game sweep by the Padres, the AJC posted a poll. We asked how you would best describe the season. You had two choices: