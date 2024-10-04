Poll results: Braves injuries were just too much

Well, Braves fans, it seems you are glass-half full people.
This Braves season started as World Series bust and it popped with a one injury after another, one challenge after another. After it all, the Braves qualified for the playoffs as a wild card, in the last game of the season, breaking a run of six straight division titles.
After the brief playoff ended with a two-game sweep by the Padres, the AJC posted a poll. We asked how you would best describe the season. You had two choices:
* A third-straight first-round elimination
* Playoffs despite so many injuries
The verdict was overwhelming. As of Friday morning, 76% of respondents said they would best describe the season by the injuries. Just 24% best described the season by another early playoff exit.
To that we say, just wait until next year.
