Poll results: Braves injuries were just too much

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris is greeted by Ozzie Albies (1) after a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris is greeted by Ozzie Albies (1) after a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

Well, Braves fans, it seems you are glass-half full people.

This Braves season started as World Series bust and it popped with a one injury after another, one challenge after another. After it all, the Braves qualified for the playoffs as a wild card, in the last game of the season, breaking a run of six straight division titles.

After the brief playoff ended with a two-game sweep by the Padres, the AJC posted a poll. We asked how you would best describe the season. You had two choices:

* A third-straight first-round elimination

* Playoffs despite so many injuries

The verdict was overwhelming. As of Friday morning, 76% of respondents said they would best describe the season by the injuries. Just 24% best described the season by another early playoff exit.

To that we say, just wait until next year.

