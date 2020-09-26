Playoff Watch: Braves clinch No. 2 seed, await opening opponent

That’s because the Braves, as the No. 2 seed, will open against the No. 7 seed, and the Marlins will be no lower than the No. 6 seed after clinching second place in the NL East on Friday. (In this season’s expanded playoffs, the division champs are the top three seeds, the second-place teams are the Nos. 4-6 seeds, and the wild-card teams are the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds.)

The playoff berth is the Marlins' first in 17 years. They lost an NL-worst 105 games last year, were forecast to finish last in the East this year and had 18 players test positive for COVID-19 in the first week of the season. But they clinched second place in the division Friday with a win over the New York Yankees and a Philadelphia loss.