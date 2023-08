Here are the pitching matchups for the Braves’ four-game series at the Dodgers that begins Thursday:

Thursday, 10:10 p.m.

RHP Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.46 ERA) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56)

Friday, 10:10 p.m.

LHP Max Fried (5-1, 2.85) vs. LHP Julio Urias (1107, 4.41)

Saturday, 9:10 p.m.

RHP Bryce Elder (11-4, 3.50) vs. TBD

Sunday, 4:10 p.m.

RHP Charlie Morton (14-10, 3.29) vs. RHP Bobby Miller (8-3, 4.00)