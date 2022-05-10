Photos: Sons of Andruw Jones, Jeff Blauser lead Wesleyan baseball

Wesleyan outfielder Druw Jones has a bright future and a past to be proud of, too. His father is retired Braves great Andruw Jones.
The younger Jones plays high school baseball for the Wesleyan School, a private Christian school in Peachtree Corners. Cooper Blauser, the son of former Braves infielder Jeff Blauser, also is a standout for Wesleyan, which played in the state tournament Tuesday.
Druw Jones is considered to be the top prospect for the 2022 major-league baseball draft, according to MLB.com. Jones, who wears the No. 25 like his father did, also committed to play at Vanderbilt.
The draft is July 17-19. The Baltimore Orioles have the first pick. The Braves have the 20th overall pick.
The Braves took Wake Forest pitcher Ryan Cusick in the first round in 2021. The 6-foot-6 right-hander was the 24th overall pick. But the Braves traded him to the A’s on March 14 along with Cristian Pache, Shea Langeliers and Joey Estes for first baseman Matt Olson.
Druw Jones was born on Nov. 28, 2003, the year his dad hit 36 homers and had 116 RBIs for the Braves, who went 101-61 and won the National League East.
