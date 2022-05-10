Photos: Sons of Andruw Jones, Jeff Blauser lead Wesleyan baseball

The younger Jones plays high school baseball for the Wesleyan School, a private Christian school in Peachtree Corners. Cooper Blauser, the son of former Braves infielder Jeff Blauser, also is a standout for Wesleyan, which played in the state tournament Tuesday.

Druw Jones is considered to be the top prospect for the 2022 major-league baseball draft, according to MLB.com. Jones, who wears the No. 25 like his father did, also committed to play at Vanderbilt.