Photos of the year: World Series edition

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Before this year, the last time the Braves were in the World Series was 1999, and the last time they won was 1995. In the ensuing years, Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographers have covered the Braves from spring training to season’s end. There have been good years and bad years, but with the start of each season, there’s the hope that this season just might be the one. This season, it was.

Curtis Compton and Hyosub Shin joined forces to cover every play of the championship team.

About the Author

Sandra Brown, senior editor for visuals, has been with the AJC for 15 years, five of which on the visuals team. Photographers and videographers are crucial to journalism and convey what is happening in the community. In an increasingly visual world, the professionalism, skill and integrity of visual journalists are more important than ever.

