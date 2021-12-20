Photos of the year: World Series edition

Before this year, the last time the Braves were in the World Series was 1999, and the last time they won was 1995. In the ensuing years, Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographers have covered the Braves from spring training to season’s end. There have been good years and bad years, but with the start of each season, there’s the hope that this season just might be the one. This season, it was.
Curtis Compton and Hyosub Shin joined forces to cover every play of the championship team.
