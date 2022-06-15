Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture

The Braves on Tuesday placed Albies on the 60-day injured list, which means he will be out until at least the middle of August. For now, Orlando Arcia is the starting second baseman.

Albies is batting .244 with a .694 OPS this season. He had not hit up to his standard before the injury, but his track record suggests he could have turned it around. He is a two-time All-Star who has won two Silver Slugger Awards.