WEATHER ALERT: Atlanta breaks record as temps hover near 100 degrees
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies underwent successful surgery to stabilize a fracture in his left foot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — The Braves on Wednesday announced Ozzie Albies underwent successful surgery to stabilize a fracture in his left foot. Dr. Robert Anderson – who works in Green Bay, Wis. – performed the procedure.

The Braves on Tuesday placed Albies on the 60-day injured list, which means he will be out until at least the middle of August. For now, Orlando Arcia is the starting second baseman.

Albies is batting .244 with a .694 OPS this season. He had not hit up to his standard before the injury, but his track record suggests he could have turned it around. He is a two-time All-Star who has won two Silver Slugger Awards.

During Monday’s game, Albies awkwardly fell to the ground after a weird swing. He limped back to the dugout.

His X-rays, done that night, revealed the foot fracture. But the Braves, as of early Tuesday afternoon, still were figuring out whether Albies would need surgery.

The Braves have won 13 games in a row, which is the longest win streak in the majors this season. Last year, they lost Ronald Acuña and still went on a run that ended with a World Series.

They have the depth and the pieces to overcome the loss of Albies. However, he’s still a crucial part of their lineup.

“I hate it for Ozzie, hate it for us,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Monday’s game. “It’s unfortunate. But it’s one of those things. He’ll be fine. He’s young, he’ll heal quick. Like I said, I just hate it for the kid because he loves to play baseball. He’s such a big part of our club here. It’s just a chance for somebody else to do something good.”

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

