Outfielder Alex Dickerson to compete for spot on Braves’ opening-day roster

When the lockout ended, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos knew he would need to act quickly to add outfield depth.
Along with re-signing outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year deal, the Braves on Wednesday announced they signed outfielder Alex Dickerson to a non-guaranteed, major-league contract worth $1 million. To make room for Dickerson on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred right-hander Mike Soroka to the 60-day injured list.
“He’s coming in to compete for a spot on the team,” Anthopoulos said of Dickerson.
Anthopoulos said Dickerson has one minor-league option remaining, which means the Braves can send him to the minors if he doesn’t break camp with the big club. For the Braves, this is a low-risk move with potential upside.
The GM compared it with the club claiming outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers last season. Heredia had an option, and still does, but ended up playing 120 games for the Braves.
Dickerson has been a solid hitter at points in his career, including in 2016 (.788 on-base plus slugging percentage) and 2019 (.820 OPS). He hit only .233 in 2021, but he launched 13 home runs.
“We’re light on the position-player side,” Anthopoulos said. “It’s a left-handed bat. He’s had quality offensive seasons in the past. Was OK last year. Certainly his upside is greater than that. It made sense for us. Come in and compete, and hopefully to make the team in some role. If not, he has the option. But we would hope that he could come in and make the club.”
