Outfielder Alex Dickerson to compete for spot on Braves’ opening-day roster

Along with re-signing outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year deal, the Braves on Wednesday announced they signed outfielder Alex Dickerson to a non-guaranteed, major-league contract worth $1 million. To make room for Dickerson on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred right-hander Mike Soroka to the 60-day injured list.

“He’s coming in to compete for a spot on the team,” Anthopoulos said of Dickerson.