Not great news: Spencer Strider has damage to UCL

Strider experienced right elbow discomfort during his start Friday and was to undergo an MRI on Saturday Snitker said after the Braves’ 6-5 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks in the home opener.

Strider allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings against the Diamondbacks. His velocity was noticeably down.

“I thought it was one of those nights, then he came in and was complaining about his elbow, so he’s going to get an MRI (Saturday morning) and we’ll find out what’s going on,” Snitker said.

Asked for further clarification on what Strider experienced, Snitker said: “I just know he’s going to have it checked out. He was uncomfortable with how it was feeling. They examined him here and they’re going to get an MRI done (Saturday).”

Snitker said he thought Strider was experiencing the discomfort throughout the outing, but he hadn’t talked with the player to know for certain. Strider wasn’t available to speak with reporters following the victory at Truist Park.

Strider was solid in his season debut against the Phillies last week, allowing two runs (off a Brandon Marsh homer) in five innings while striking out eight. His fastball averaged 95.9 mph Friday, down from his 96.7 average from his opening-day outing. He topped out at 98.3 mph after peaking at 99 mph in his previous start. Strider’s 95.9 mph average Friday was 1.8 mph below his career average and tied for the lowest velocity in his career.

Strider, 25, is perhaps baseball’s best strikeout artist and one of the top pitchers in the sport. He entered the season as a favorite for the National League Cy Young award.