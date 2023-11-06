No Braves among Gold Glove Award winners

The Braves had three players as National League Gold Glove Award finalists, but none won. The winners were announced on Sunday night.

Center fielder Michael Harris II, third baseman Austin Riley and left fielder Eddie Rosario were the Braves’ finalists.

The Rockies’ Brenton Doyle won the award for center fielders, beating out the Diamondbacks’ Alex Thomas and Harris.

The Cubs’ Ian Happ won the award for left field, beating out the Dodgers’ David Peralta and Rosario.

The Piriates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes won the award for third base, beating out the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon and Riley.

All three Braves would have been first-time Gold Glove Award winners.