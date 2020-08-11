Nick Markakis becomes fourth active player with 500 doubles

“If that happens, it happens,” Markakis said. “At this point in my career, I’m taking it game by game, day by day, and we’ll see where it ends up taking me.”

His day-by-day mindset eventually swayed him back to his team. Markakis decided against playing this season in early July, but two weeks later, announced his comeback.

Exactly one month after he declared his intention to sit out the season, Markakis returned to the starting lineup and hit a walk-off homer against the Blue Jays last week. It kicked off his 15th major-league season and sixth with the Braves.

“It’s been an honor to manage a guy like that,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Just the career he’s had and continues to have, the player he’s been, the consistency, all that. You go back and look at those numbers, it’s pretty impressive.”