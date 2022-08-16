Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok

A 23-year-old, whom the Braves drafted in the third round in 2017 out of Riverview High in Florida, Tarnok is up because the Braves need another pitcher. They are in the middle of a crucial series versus the first-place Mets – the Braves entered Tuesday 4 ½ games behind New York – and host the Astros next before three games in Pittsburgh. The Braves’ next off-day is not until Aug. 25.

In Monday’s win over the Mets, left-hander Danny Young tossed 2 ⅔ scoreless innings. He performed well, but the unfortunate business of baseball soon hit. Because of the fact that he threw 51 pitches, leaving him unavailable for a couple of days, the Braves optioned Young following Monday’s game, then designated him for assignment Tuesday to clear space on their roster.

The Braves also placed catcher Chadwick Tromp on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, with a strained left quadriceps. Tromp suffered the injury in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, when he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Tromp filled in nicely with Travis d’Arnaud out, but d’Arnaud is back, meaning Tromp was the Braves’ third catcher.

The Braves also selected infielder Ryan Goins to the major-league roster, giving the squad a backup infielder after Ehire Adrianza landed on the 10-day injured list with a viral infection. Goins has not played in the majors since appearing in 14 games for the White Sox in the shortened 2020 season. At Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Goins has hit .221 with a .522 OPS over 235 at-bats.

Over last weekend, Max Fried’s concussion and Kyle Wright’s arm fatigue forced the Braves to shuffle their rotation. The moving parts began there and have not stopped because the Braves are in a long stretch.

The latest move is bringing up Tarnok, who could debut.