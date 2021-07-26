Muller, Braves top Stroman, Mets in Game 1 of doubleheader

Muller escaped another sticky spot in the fifth. A Brandon Drury double and Villar walk again positioned the Mets with two on and one out for Alonso. But the home run derby winner grounded into a double play on the first pitch – played perfectly by third baseman Austin Riley – ending Muller’s afternoon with the Braves retaining a two-run lead.

“That was awesome,” Muller said. “Those are two pretty big spots right there. I had some great defensive plays all day, and (catcher Stephen Vogt) back there, he was all-time. He was really big keeping me confident in those situations, so a lot of respect for him. Just knowing I have the defense behind me is awesome. I was proud of myself. The fans were rocking. I stayed composed and executed some big pitches right there. That was really cool.”

Manager Brian Snitker lifted Muller at 75 pitches. It was a controversial choice in the moment, given how Muller was pitching and the importance of the following four games, but it worked. Southpaw Tyler Matzek logged a clean sixth and Will Smith recorded the save.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson made a nick pick on a ball hit by James McCann to start the game-ending double play.

“If he doesn’t win a Gold Glove, there’s something wrong,” Snitker said. “I haven’t seen anybody that we’ve played in baseball - with all respect to everybody who’s out there - this kid has been unbelievable at shortstop.”

The Braves made frequent hard contact against Stroman, who’s been among the NL’s best starters in 2021. They broke through in the third when Guillermo Heredia’s double and Muller’s single – it was the towering lefty’s first career knock – set up Joc Pederson’s RBI double.

Braves-Mets (box score)

Left fielder Orlando Arcia produced the Braves’ second run when he grounded into a force out in the fourth. The Braves had two runs on eight hits in Stroman’s five frames.

Why this series is so important: If the Braves take four of five, they become clear buyers and show they’ll hang around the NL East hunt. If they lose four of five, they should pivot, knowing the division and wild card are probably out of reach.

But if they float in the middle – that’s a 3-2 or 2-3 mark – as they have all season, their deadline strategy is more interesting. If they go 3-2, they’d leave Queens trailing the Mets by four games. If they go 2-3, they’d depart in a six-game hole. In either scenario, they’re within striking distance, though one could argue a team six games out that hasn’t crossed .500 all season shouldn’t operate as a contender.

Series usually don’t feel this crucial in July, but there is an all-the-marbles feel to this week in Flushing. Manager Brian Snitker and his players haven’t minced words about the series’ importance. Sand is draining in the hourglass.

The Braves will have 61 games remaining when they head home to begin a brief homestand Friday. That’s one game more than the shortened 2020 season, which shows just how little time remains. If the team didn’t make the most of its trip to New York, perhaps it’s finally time to wave the white flag.

To this point, it’s fair to say this team would be viewed through a different prism if it wasn’t supposed to be good. Somebody watching baseball for the first time this season, without knowing how the past several years unfolded, would be surprised to learn the Braves were a few innings from a World Series berth last season.

That person wouldn’t see this team for more than what it’s been: a mediocre club with some stand-out individual talent. There’s time to change the story, but it’s dwindling. If they’re going to flip the script and make a turnaround that many in the South will remember for years and years, it feels like it needs to happen this week.

So far, the Braves are 1-0, with another game on deck Monday night.