MRI reveals UCL damage for Braves reliever Luke Jackson

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Braves reliever Luke Jackson said he was not concerned about his right elbow soreness, which he likened to tennis elbow, and didn’t expect to miss much time to begin the season.
“It was nothing I really cared about or was worried about,” Jackson said in an interview with the AJC on Wednesday. “I think the fact that it was just because it was tennis elbow, they were just like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ But that it just kept kind of nagging and staying there, they kind of started to take precaution on it.”
An MRI, however, revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm, the Braves announced Saturday. The team is still determining Jackson’s next steps, but Tommy John surgery is a strong possibility.
Tommy John surgery usually requires 12 to 18 months of rehab, which means Jackson would miss all of this season and some of the 2023 season. It comes at an unfortunate time for him as he is in his final year of arbitration and will become a free agent after this season.
This would also be a considerable blow for the Braves, who perhaps had the sport’s top bullpen. Last season, Jackson pitched to a 1.98 ERA over 63 2/3 innings. He posted a 5.19 ERA over 8 2/3 frames in the postseason as the Braves went on a magical run and won a World Series.
Jackson is a crucial part of the bullpen, which is full of relievers who call themselves “The Night Shift.” Luckily for the club, general manager Alex Anthopoulos built the bullpen depth to withstand something like this.
He signed closer Kenley Jansen and versatile reliever Collin McHugh once the lockout ended. Kirby Yates, who is rehabbing after Tommy John surgery, is expected to return in August. The club also brought back Darren O’Day, who appears likely to make the roster. The Braves still have Will Smith, Tyler Matzek and A.J. Minter.
Jackson said he began to feel mild soreness in his right elbow a couple weeks before spring training. It seemed to be improving. When he reported to North Port for camp, he threw two live bullpen sessions and felt like he had a dead arm.
“It was just kind of irritating,” Jackson said. “It was not anything I was concerned about, it wasn’t anything about anything, but I think just the team, and it being a short spring, wanted to kind of make sure it was perfect before we get into another 162. Going from the longest season you can play to the short offseason probably just gave it a little more precaution for it.”
After Jackson reported his soreness at the beginning of camp, the Braves shut him down for a couple days. He took anti-inflammatory medication.
As it turned out, Jackson was dealing with something much more serious. The Braves are still figuring out his treatment plan, but the situation is not good.
