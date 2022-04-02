MRI reveals UCL damage for Braves reliever Luke Jackson

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Jackson is a crucial part of the bullpen, which is full of relievers who call themselves “The Night Shift.” Luckily for the club, general manager Alex Anthopoulos built the bullpen depth to withstand something like this.

He signed closer Kenley Jansen and versatile reliever Collin McHugh once the lockout ended. Kirby Yates, who is rehabbing after Tommy John surgery, is expected to return in August. The club also brought back Darren O’Day, who appears likely to make the roster. The Braves still have Will Smith, Tyler Matzek and A.J. Minter.

Jackson said he began to feel mild soreness in his right elbow a couple weeks before spring training. It seemed to be improving. When he reported to North Port for camp, he threw two live bullpen sessions and felt like he had a dead arm.

“It was just kind of irritating,” Jackson said. “It was not anything I was concerned about, it wasn’t anything about anything, but I think just the team, and it being a short spring, wanted to kind of make sure it was perfect before we get into another 162. Going from the longest season you can play to the short offseason probably just gave it a little more precaution for it.”

After Jackson reported his soreness at the beginning of camp, the Braves shut him down for a couple days. He took anti-inflammatory medication.

As it turned out, Jackson was dealing with something much more serious. The Braves are still figuring out his treatment plan, but the situation is not good.