MLB lockout begins, freezing trades and free agency

“Simply put, we believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season,” Manfred wrote. “We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time.

“This defensive lockout was necessary because the Players Association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive. It’s simply not a viable option. From the beginning, the MLBPA has been unwilling to move from their starting position, compromise or collaborate on solutions.”

The Players Association responded with a statement calling the lockout a “drastic” and unnecessary measure.

“It was the owners’ choice, plain and simple, specifically calculated to pressure players into relinquishing rights and benefits, and abandoning good faith bargaining proposals that will benefit not just Players, but the game and industry as a whole,” the Players Association said.

“We have been here before, and Players have risen to the occasion time and time again – guided by a solidarity that has been forged over generations. We will do so again here.”

The lockout is MLB’s ninth work stoppage, all since 1972, including five strikeouts and, now, four lockouts. Strikes are initiated by the players’ union and lockouts imposed by the owners, but the result is largely the same: a shutdown of the sport.

Although MLB had enjoyed 26 years of labor peace since its longest strike ended in 1995, old tensions between the players and owners have been exacerbated in recent years over a series of issues. Negotiations between the two sides throughout this year, including meetings near Dallas this week, have led to little apparent progress toward an agreement.

The players are seeking fundamental changes to baseball’s economic system that would lead to players being paid higher salaries earlier in their careers, such as shortening the amount of service time required to be eligible for free agency and arbitration. Players also want changes that would reign in “tanking” by rebuilding teams, address service-time manipulation by teams, significantly soften the luxury tax on high payrolls and alter revenue sharing among teams.

In his letter to fans, Manfred called the union’s ideas “collectively the most extreme set of proposals in their history.” He argued: “While we have heard repeatedly that free agency is broken,’ in the month of November $1.7 billion was committed to free agents, smashing the prior record by nearly 4x.”

The Players Association said it is “determined to return to the field under the terms of a negotiated collective bargaining agreement that is fair to all parties and provides fans with the best version of the game we all love.”

Kennesaw State economics professor J.C. Bradbury, who has written two books on the business of baseball, told the AJC this week that the argument boils down a fight over what percentage of baseball’s lucrative revenue goes to the players versus the owners.

“A lot of times, particularly because we see players’ (salaries), we say: How can these guys making $20 million a year complain about the salaries they’re making?” Bradbury said. “Well, when you’re siding with owners, you’re siding with the billionaires, not the millionaires. There’s two wealthy parties here, and they’re basically trying to bargain over who gets what share of the pie.

“It’s just very unclear (how the dispute will play out),” Bradbury said. “In economics, whenever you have a buyer and a seller who are both in a monopoly situation, there is no equilibrium outcome. What it means is there is no obvious point of compromise. That is why we have these strikes and lockouts.”

