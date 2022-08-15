Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome

Soroka, 25, is set for a rehab start Tuesday in High-A Rome. It’s promising news as the right-hander attempts to re-establish himself on the mound following an unfortunate sequence of injuries. It’s been a challenging couple of years for Soroka, who ruptured the same Achilles twice and has undergone three surgeries since his last major-league start Aug. 3, 2020.

As the Braves rose back into prominence, they believed the young Soroka could lead their staff. In 2019, his first and only full season, Soroka was an All-Star, posting a 2.68 ERA with 142 strikeouts against 41 walks. He finished second in rookie of the year voting and sixth in Cy Young voting. But he’s appeared in only eight games aside from that campaign, five in 2018 and three in 2020, due to injuries.