Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome

Mike Soroka will take an important step forward in his return efforts this week.
Soroka, 25, is set for a rehab start Tuesday in High-A Rome. It’s promising news as the right-hander attempts to re-establish himself on the mound following an unfortunate sequence of injuries. It’s been a challenging couple of years for Soroka, who ruptured the same Achilles twice and has undergone three surgeries since his last major-league start Aug. 3, 2020.
As the Braves rose back into prominence, they believed the young Soroka could lead their staff. In 2019, his first and only full season, Soroka was an All-Star, posting a 2.68 ERA with 142 strikeouts against 41 walks. He finished second in rookie of the year voting and sixth in Cy Young voting. But he’s appeared in only eight games aside from that campaign, five in 2018 and three in 2020, due to injuries.
While it’s to-be-determined whether Soroka pitches this season, he’s working towards being full-go when spring training begins in February 2023. The Braves’ rotation is already in strong shape entering next year with Max Fried, Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider and Ian Anderson all under contractual control. Whenever he returns, Soroka - if he’s anything close to the form he expects - will be a boost, even if it’s in smaller increments of innings.
New addition
The Braves recalled lefty reliever Danny Young Monday morning. They claimed Young off waivers Aug. 6 from Seattle, where he made his first two MLB appearances. Young, 28, has had a strong season in Triple-A, earning a 44:10 strikeout-to-walk ratio while holding opponents to a .204 average.
The Braves had an open roster spot after optioning starter Bryce Elder back to Gwinnett following his start Sunday in Miami. Elder produced the best start of his early career, holding the Marlins to one run over seven innings while striking out 10 and walking three. He made a solid case for another opportunity in the near future.
