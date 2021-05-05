Max Fried rejoins Braves’ rotation Wednesday

Max Fried is back.
The Braves’ prized lefty will start Wednesday against the Nationals. It will be Fried’s first outing since April 13, when he suffered a hamstring injury while running the bases that landed him on the injured list for the past few weeks.
Fried, 27, will try to right the ship. He has an 11.45 ERA through three starts, surrendering 13 runs (12 earned) over his last two outings (six innings). After taking some time to self-evaluate, Fried believes he’s corrected his timing. He’s also feeling 100% healthy.
“Since I threw my live (batting practice) the other day, it’s been like a normal five-day routine of getting back,” Fried said Tuesday. “Getting back into the workouts, arm-care stuff, the running, doing some baserunning drills and swinging the bat. It’s felt normal. I’m excited. I’m just ready to get back out there.”
The Braves won the series opener 6-1 Tuesday. They can win their second series in Washington this season with a victory in either of the next two games.
