Max Fried rejoins Braves’ rotation Wednesday

The Braves’ prized lefty will start Wednesday against the Nationals. It will be Fried’s first outing since April 13, when he suffered a hamstring injury while running the bases that landed him on the injured list for the past few weeks.

Fried, 27, will try to right the ship. He has an 11.45 ERA through three starts, surrendering 13 runs (12 earned) over his last two outings (six innings). After taking some time to self-evaluate, Fried believes he’s corrected his timing. He’s also feeling 100% healthy.