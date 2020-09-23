Braves’ Max Fried exits after one inning with ankle injury

Max Fried left Wednesday’s start against the Marlins after one inning because he injured his left ankle. The team said the move was precautionary. Fried sustained the injury while fielding a Starling Marte bunt in the top of the first.

After Fried recorded the first two outs, the second of which came on the bunt, the Marlins homered off him back-to-back times. Fried went 55-2/3 innings without allowing a home run this season - the longest streak in the majors - before Jesus Aguilar and Brian Anderson hit back-to-back blasts.