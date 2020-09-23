Braves’ Max Fried exits after one inning with ankle injury

The good vibes of the Braves' division-clinching victory Tuesday night were short-lived.
Max Fried left Wednesday’s start against the Marlins after one inning because he injured his left ankle. The team said the move was precautionary. Fried sustained the injury while fielding a Starling Marte bunt in the top of the first.
After Fried recorded the first two outs, the second of which came on the bunt, the Marlins homered off him back-to-back times. Fried went 55-2/3 innings without allowing a home run this season - the longest streak in the majors - before Jesus Aguilar and Brian Anderson hit back-to-back blasts.
Wednesday was Fried’s final tune-up before the postseason, when he’s expected to start Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card round next week at Truist Park. This was Fried’s second outing since returning from the 10-day injured list with a back injury that cost him one start. Ideally, he would’ve logged a heavier workload Wednesday with a week until his next start.
Fried, 26, finishes his breakout season with a 2.25 ERA with a 50:19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 starts (56 innings). The left-hander carried a decimated rotation, providing the only bit of reliability and consistency the Braves received from the group. He’s expected to be among the crowded field of National League Cy Young award finalists.