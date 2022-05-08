Braves’ Max Fried dominates Brewers to earn his fourth straight win

“He goes up there and throws up those zeroes and gives you a chance against a really tough pitcher,” manager Brian Snitker said. “You knew runs were going to be at a premium. Once he got rolling there, using the whole arsenal too.”

UPDATES ON 3 KEY FORMER BRAVES

The Braves’ defense helped its starter out, too, especially when the Brewers threatened in the sixth. Shortstop Dansby Swanson snagged a line drive by catcher Victor Caratini with a diving catch for the first out of the inning, but Milwaukee’s Luis Urías and Willy Adames recorded consecutive base hits to left field. That sent 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich to the plate with two outs and a one-run deficit.

Fried found the zone on the first two pitches to take an 0-2 lead, but Yelich sent a blooper to left field for what appeared to be a likely RBI single. Instead, left fielder Travis Demeritte chased down the fly ball and slid head first for a diving catch and the inning’s final out. The play had an expected batting average of .620, well over any of the Brewers’ previous three hits.

Caption The Braves' Travis Demeritte (48) makes a catch on a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' left fielder Christian Yelich (22) to end the 6th inning at Truist Park on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption The Braves' Travis Demeritte (48) makes a catch on a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' left fielder Christian Yelich (22) to end the 6th inning at Truist Park on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves 3, Brewers 2

In contrast, Milwaukee’s defense spoiled Burnes’ masterful start with fielding and throwing errors, including two egregious misplays in the sixth that allowed the Braves to extend their lead to two runs.

The Brewers finally scored a run off Fried an inning later when Renfroe hit a fastball 425 feet to center field for a solo home run. The left-hander exited the game after 95 pitches and seven innings with the Braves still ahead 2-1, and the bullpen preserved the lead in the final innings to close out the Brewers.

“We had some unbelievable defensive plays, some timely hitting and Travis (d’Arnaud) was unbelievable back there,” Fried said of his catcher. “It was really, really good, just a complete team game.”