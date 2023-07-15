Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome

Max Fried turned in a sharp outing Saturday in a rehab assignment for the High-A Rome Braves at home against Jersey Shore.

Fried lasted three innings, throwing 30 pitches (23 for strikes). He allowed two hits and no runs and didn’t walk a batter. He struck out three batters and picked off a base runner who was on first base.

Seven of the nine outs either were from strikeouts or groundouts, including one double play.

This was Fried’s second rehab assignment as he recovers from a forearm injury sustained May 5. He has been on the injured list since May 9 and about two weeks later began to throw again.

In his first rehab assignment, Fried pitched for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He threw 35 pitches, allowing one hit. He pitched 1-1/3 innings and allowed a double and two walks. He struck out one, the first batter he faced. He walked the second batter, but picked him off first base.

