Marcell Ozuna knocked out as all-star finalist by late rival votes

Marcell Ozuna lost a chance to go the Major League Baseball All-Star game – thanks to a late voting push from a rival.

Ozuna, the Braves’ designated hitter, was surpassed by the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber in the final Phase 1 of fan balloting with the results released Thursday. Ozuna had been second, one of the two finalists for the next phase of voting, until the final days. Schwarber finished with 1,508,216 votes, well behind the other DH finalist, the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani with 2,777,173 votes.

No Braves players finished in the top two in initial voting to be finalists for Phase 2 voting.