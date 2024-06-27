Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna knocked out as all-star finalist by late rival votes

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna flies out to Chicago White Sox's Tommy Pham with two men on base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

Marcell Ozuna lost a chance to go the Major League Baseball All-Star game – thanks to a late voting push from a rival.

Ozuna, the Braves’ designated hitter, was surpassed by the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber in the final Phase 1 of fan balloting with the results released Thursday. Ozuna had been second, one of the two finalists for the next phase of voting, until the final days. Schwarber finished with 1,508,216 votes, well behind the other DH finalist, the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani with 2,777,173 votes.

No Braves players finished in the top two in initial voting to be finalists for Phase 2 voting.

Phase 2 voting begins on Sunday at noon. Starters will be unveiled on July 3 and full rosters on July 7.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper were named automatic starters. Judge led all vote-getters and Harper led all National League vote-getters and was second to Judge overall.

Here are the finalists:

American League

Catcher

Adley Rutschman, Orioles (2,791,952)

Salvador Perez, Royals (1,429,732)

First Base

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles (2,296,697)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (1,976,645)

Second Base

Jose Altuve, Astros (1,976,539)

Marcus Semien, Rangers (1,484,537)

Third Base

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (2,336,628)

Jordan Westburg, Orioles (1,483,679)

Shortstop

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (2,664,120)

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals (1,417,629)

Designated Hitter

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (1,582,813)

Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles (1,222,497)

Outfield

Juan Soto, Yankees (3,000,121)

Steven Kwan, Guardians (1,723,074)

Anthony Santander, Orioles (1,478,034)

Kyle Tucker, Astros (1,426,948)

National League

Catcher

William Contreras, Brewers (2,314,000)

J.T. Realmuto, Phillies (1,837,442)

Second Base

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (1,853,424)

Luis Arraez, Padres (1,760,593)

Third Base

Alec Bohm, Phillies (3,175,134)

Manny Machado, Padres (991,703)

Shortstop

Mookie Betts, Dodgers (2,425,030)

Trea Turner, Phillies (1,878,159)

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (2,777,173)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (1,508,216)

Outfield

Jurickson Profar, Padres (2,559,897)

Christian Yelich, Brewers (2,307,430)

Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers (2,134,971)

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (2,054,316)

Brandon Marsh, Phillies (1,677,297)

Nick Castellanos, Phillies (1,487,234)

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

