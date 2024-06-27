Marcell Ozuna knocked out as all-star finalist by late rival votes

Marcell Ozuna lost a chance to go the Major League Baseball All-Star game – thanks to a late voting push from a rival.
Ozuna, the Braves’ designated hitter, was surpassed by the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber in the final Phase 1 of fan balloting with the results released Thursday. Ozuna had been second, one of the two finalists for the next phase of voting, until the final days. Schwarber finished with 1,508,216 votes, well behind the other DH finalist, the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani with 2,777,173 votes.
No Braves players finished in the top two in initial voting to be finalists for Phase 2 voting.
Phase 2 voting begins on Sunday at noon. Starters will be unveiled on July 3 and full rosters on July 7.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper were named automatic starters. Judge led all vote-getters and Harper led all National League vote-getters and was second to Judge overall.
Here are the finalists:
American League
Catcher
Adley Rutschman, Orioles (2,791,952)
Salvador Perez, Royals (1,429,732)
First Base
Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles (2,296,697)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (1,976,645)
Second Base
Jose Altuve, Astros (1,976,539)
Marcus Semien, Rangers (1,484,537)
Third Base
Jose Ramirez, Guardians (2,336,628)
Jordan Westburg, Orioles (1,483,679)
Shortstop
Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (2,664,120)
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals (1,417,629)
Designated Hitter
Yordan Alvarez, Astros (1,582,813)
Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles (1,222,497)
Outfield
Juan Soto, Yankees (3,000,121)
Steven Kwan, Guardians (1,723,074)
Anthony Santander, Orioles (1,478,034)
Kyle Tucker, Astros (1,426,948)
National League
Catcher
William Contreras, Brewers (2,314,000)
J.T. Realmuto, Phillies (1,837,442)
Second Base
Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (1,853,424)
Luis Arraez, Padres (1,760,593)
Third Base
Alec Bohm, Phillies (3,175,134)
Manny Machado, Padres (991,703)
Shortstop
Mookie Betts, Dodgers (2,425,030)
Trea Turner, Phillies (1,878,159)
Designated Hitter
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (2,777,173)
Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (1,508,216)
Outfield
Jurickson Profar, Padres (2,559,897)
Christian Yelich, Brewers (2,307,430)
Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers (2,134,971)
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (2,054,316)
Brandon Marsh, Phillies (1,677,297)
Nick Castellanos, Phillies (1,487,234)
About the Author