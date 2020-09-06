Man who murdered Braves pitcher Dave Shotkoski is free, again

A teammate, Terry Blocker, had just faced Shotkoski on the mound in a team scrimmage that day. He didn’t know Shotkoski well, but hearing of the death shook him, and Blocker set out to find the person responsible.

Neal Douglas Evans, 55, will be released from a Florida prison on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Credit: Florida Department of Corrections Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Blocker went to an area of town he knew wasn’t the safest, but he got the information he needed to lead police to arrest Evans. The next day, he was cut from the Braves team and his baseball career was over, but Blocker was at peace, he told The AJC in a March interview.

“I figured I had done what I was supposed to have done,” Blocker said. “It didn’t bother me at all. I had tears in my eyes because I felt sorry for his family.”

In September 1996, the first trial for Evans ended with a hung jury. Had he been convicted, Evans could have faced the death penalty, according to media reports. By then, Evans had already served five separate prison sentences for burglary, theft and drugs, records show.

Months later, Evans accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 27 years in prison, but would only serve 17 years. He was released in April 2012, but back in prison that December, according to the Florida DOC. After being released again briefly in 2018, Evans was back behind bars that July.

Last week, Felicia Shotkoski was notified that her husband’s killer would again be free. She and the couple’s daughter, now 26, have a close-knit bond, though every day is impacted by Shotkoski’s death. His death — and the numerous chances given to his killer — highlight the flaws of the criminal justice system.

“I just hope to bring change or start a discussion that something has to be done because it keeps happening to others,” Shotkoski said.