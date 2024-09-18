Luisangel Acuña, brother of Ronald, off to fast start for Mets

Luisangel Acuña has made quite an early impression.
Acuna was called up to the major leagues by the Mets on Saturday and is off to quite a start. The brother of Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña is hitting .455 through four games, including a game-tying double, single and home run in Tuesday’s 10-1 win over the Nationals.
“He’s jelled super quick,” Mets first baseman Pete Alonso told reporters Tuesday. “He’s a complete pro so far. I know it’s only a few games, but I’m impressed with how he goes about business.”
Acuna, the Mets’ 12-ranked prospect, has appeared in four games, playing shortstop after Francisco Lindor injured his back. He is 5-for-11 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBIs.
He made his debut on Saturday against the Phillies and went 2-for-4.
Acuña was playing at Triple-A Syracuse where he hit .258 with seven homers, while playing shortstop, second base and center field.
When the news broke that the Mets were calling up Luisangel, Ronald called almost immediately.
“He said, ‘This is everything you’ve been working for,’” Luisangel told reporters. “‘But now starts the real part.’”
About the Author