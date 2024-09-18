Luisangel Acuña, brother of Ronald, off to fast start for Mets

Acuna, the Mets’ 12-ranked prospect, has appeared in four games, playing shortstop after Francisco Lindor injured his back. He is 5-for-11 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBIs.

He made his debut on Saturday against the Phillies and went 2-for-4.

Acuña was playing at Triple-A Syracuse where he hit .258 with seven homers, while playing shortstop, second base and center field.

When the news broke that the Mets were calling up Luisangel, Ronald called almost immediately.

“He said, ‘This is everything you’ve been working for,’” Luisangel told reporters. “‘But now starts the real part.’”