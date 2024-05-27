Atlanta Braves

Listen: What the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. means for Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Martín Pérez (54) checks on Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. who injured himself running the bases during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 26, 2024. Acuna Jr. left the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Martín Pérez (54) checks on Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. who injured himself running the bases during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 26, 2024. Acuna Jr. left the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss the injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and what it means moving forward.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

