Listen: Mark Bradley previews second half of Braves season

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
50 minutes ago
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC columnist Mark Bradley joins co-host Jay Black to discuss the Braves impressive start to the season and what they must do to keep it going in the second half.

Mark will also explain why he believes this is the best Braves team he’s ever seen at this point in the season.

You’ll also hear why Mark believes the Braves are the clear favorites to get to the World Series and where the team can make improvements before October arrives.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

