Listen: Mark Bradley previews second half of Braves season

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC columnist Mark Bradley joins co-host Jay Black to discuss the Braves impressive start to the season and what they must do to keep it going in the second half.

Mark will also explain why he believes this is the best Braves team he’s ever seen at this point in the season.

You’ll also hear why Mark believes the Braves are the clear favorites to get to the World Series and where the team can make improvements before October arrives.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast