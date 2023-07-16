Kolby Allard leaves start with left shoulder tightness

Braves starting pitcher Kolby Allard left Sunday’s game against the White Sox in the second inning with left shoulder tightness.

Allard struggled before he was taken out. In 1-2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits and four runs, all earned. He was removed with runners on first and third after giving up three consecutive singles.

Collin McHugh came in in relief. He stranded the runners, as pinch hitter Gavin Sheets lined out on the first pitch he saw.

Allard’s ERA rose to 6.57. He was in his third appearance of the year after suffering an oblique strain in spring training. He made two appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett and started for the Braves against the Twins, but threw only 72 pitches in his return to the majors.

