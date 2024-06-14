Atlanta Braves

Listen: Braves salvage series with win over Orioles

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, reaches first base on an error Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. The Braves won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, reaches first base on an error Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. The Braves won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano takes you “Inside the Clubhouse.”

Hear from Braves Manager Brian Snitker and Reynaldo Lopez.

Barrett also previews this weekend’s upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays with Tampa Bay radio host Tom Krasniqi.

